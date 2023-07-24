Charter bumps Bowman to EVP, product

After helping Charter Communications get its mobile service off the ground and overseeing Charter's connectivity-focused product organizations, Danny Bowman also adds the company's video product organization to his purview.

That's the biggest change from Bowman's promotion to executive vice president, product. Bowman will continue to report to Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's president, product and technology, in his new, broader role.

Danny Bowman joined Charter as chief mobile officer in March 2018, where he oversaw the launch of Spectrum Mobile.

(Source: Charter Communications)

The move effectively puts the bulk of Charter's product organizations under Bowman, who has been overseeing Charter's broadband, Wi-Fi, mobile and voice organizations and continues to make service convergence a priority at the Stamford, Connecticut-based cable operator.

Overseeing video won't be a walk in the park. Charter, like other cable operators, is rapidly losing pay-TV subscribers, with many of them reluctant to chase after them with heavy-handed promotions or other moves that are, in the end, unprofitable.

Charter, which shed 237,000 residential pay-TV subs in the second quarter of 2023, clearly isn't giving up on video. Its biggest, most recent move was to team with Comcast on Xumo, the national streaming joint venture that has developed a software platform to power a lineup of connected TVs and streaming media players.

An exec late of Samsung, Sprint, Nextel, Cellular One and LeEco, Bowman joined Charter as chief mobile officer in March 2018, where he oversaw the launch of Spectrum Mobile, a product that now serves more than 6 million mobile lines. After adding Charter's Internet and Wi-Fi organizations in 2021, Bowman also spurred the launch of Spectrum One, a relatively new convergence bundle that combines the company's home broadband, Wi-Fi and mobile services.

"Danny led the Spectrum Mobile product from launch to becoming the fastest-growing mobile provider in the nation," DiGeronimo said in a statement. "By aligning our Video, Internet, Wi-Fi and Mobile products under his leadership, Danny will continue to drive Charter's product convergence, further Charter's unmatched Gig-Powered Wireless connectivity offerings and ensure our products best serve our customers today and in the future."

Charter is scheduled to report Q2 2023 results on Friday, July 28.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading