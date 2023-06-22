Charter biz unit launches initiative for entrepreneurs

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of "Let's Get Started" – a new initiative from Spectrum Business to help people interested in launching their own business build successful ventures. The program features a digital hub at Spectrum.com/GetStarted with free resources, how-to articles and guidance for starting a small business. Additionally, entrepreneurs can use the portal to access more than 10,000 SCORE mentors at no cost through the Company's partnership with the nonprofit SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE.

Spectrum Business' "Let's Get Started" initiative comes as new small and medium-sized businesses are forming at a rapid pace across the United States. Since 2020, new business formation is up 20% annually, according to data from the U.S. Census and federal Small Business Administration. A record breaking 5.4 million new business applications were filed in the U.S. in 2021, and 5.1 million in 2022, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report that also underscores how vital small businesses are to the nation's economy.

"We're seeing more and more self-starters in the cities and towns we serve with great ideas, but they need help to turn their passion into successful businesses," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Charter. "As a company we are deeply invested in the communities where we operate, and with 'Let's Get Started' we can provide valuable information, tools and resources to help the next generation of local entrepreneurs turn their dreams into a thriving business reality."

With "Let's Get Started," aspiring small business owners can access a new business toolkit as well as helpful articles with tips and advice for launching. They also can request a free mentor from SCORE, whose experienced small business mentors are available through 225 chapters in the U.S. for in-person or virtual coaching and advice about how to start, manage and grow a successful business. As part of the initiative, Spectrum Business will spotlight the program and the Company's small business product offerings, as well as host workshops and speed-networking sessions at upcoming SMB trade shows this year in New York City, Dallas and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.spectrum.com/GetStarted.

Read the full press release here.

Spectrum Business