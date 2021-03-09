Charter awards $1M in digital literacy grants

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 49 nonprofits in 16 states and Washington, D.C. as part of the company's five-year, $7 million commitment to support digital literacy in communities across its 41-state footprint. Recipients will use the funds for broadband technology programs and training, particularly in financially underserved rural and urban communities within Charter's service area.

Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service. Recent data from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration shows the importance of these efforts: When asked the main reason for not being online, over 60% of offline U.S. households cited "don't need or not interested" as the reason versus under 19% that cited concerns about expense. To date, Charter has awarded $7 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Read the full announcement, which includes a full list of nonprofit grant recipients, here.

