Charter awards $1.1M to 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is awarding $1.1 million to 46 nonprofit organizations through its Spectrum Digital Education grant program. With this latest round of grants, Charter has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout Charter's service area.

Meet the 2023 Grant Recipients

This year, 21 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which provides access to technology training and devices for seniors; Compudopt, which offers free technology access and education to under-resourced local residents in and around the Dallas, Texas area; and Black Connect in Wesley Chapel, Florida, which is dedicated to eliminating the racial wealth gap facing Black Americans by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses.

Additional 2023 recipients include Kramden Institute in Durham, North Carolina, which has been awarded five grants through Spectrum Digital Education totaling $170,000. With this latest round of funding, Kramden Institute will partner with housing authorities and community organizations to deliver basic computer skills education and free, refurbished computers to participants. Hispanic Federation is an eight-time recipient, having been awarded $275,000 through the program, and will use the additional funding to launch a mobile Spectrum Learning Hub to provide workforce training to low-income Latino residents and farmworkers in the Wimauma, Florida area.

Charter's Commitment: $9 Million and Counting

Since the 2017 launch of Spectrum Digital Education, Charter has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, the program has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.

From the nearly 250 eligible applications received, 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states were selected. The 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients are:

CALIFORNIA

Great Harvest Community Center

Hope through Housing Foundation

Martha's Village & Kitchen

Pasadena Senior Center

San Diego Futures Foundation

FLORIDA

Black Connect

Heart of Florida United Way

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.

HAWAII

EA Ecoversity

Māpunawai, Inc

Project Hawai'i, Inc.

Waipahu Community School for Adults

KENTUCKY

Louisville Urban League

MISSOURI

SOTV Creators

St. Louis Arc

Wesley House Association

MONTANA

Greater Missoula Family YMCA

NEW YORK

BRIC Arts Media

Greenwich House, Inc.

Hispanic Federation, Inc.

NYC Computer Lab Initiative

Interfaith Works of Central New York

The STEM Alliance

Public Housing Community Fund

VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement

NORTH CAROLINA

E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide

Kramden Institute

Urban League of Central Carolinas, Inc.

OHIO

After-School All-Stars Ohio

Akron Urban League

Central Community House

Seeds of Literacy

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Urban League of Greater Cleveland

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

SOUTH CAROLINA

Senior Citizens Association in Florence County

TENNESSEE

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee

United Ways of Tennessee

TEXAS

Austin Area Urban League

Compudopt

Girls Inc of San Antonio

Latinitas

VIRGINIA

LGBT Technology Institute

WISCONSIN

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.

Digital Bridge

Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin



