Charter awards $1.1M to 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients
STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is awarding $1.1 million to 46 nonprofit organizations through its Spectrum Digital Education grant program. With this latest round of grants, Charter has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout Charter's service area.
Meet the 2023 Grant Recipients
This year, 21 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which provides access to technology training and devices for seniors; Compudopt, which offers free technology access and education to under-resourced local residents in and around the Dallas, Texas area; and Black Connect in Wesley Chapel, Florida, which is dedicated to eliminating the racial wealth gap facing Black Americans by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses.
Additional 2023 recipients include Kramden Institute in Durham, North Carolina, which has been awarded five grants through Spectrum Digital Education totaling $170,000. With this latest round of funding, Kramden Institute will partner with housing authorities and community organizations to deliver basic computer skills education and free, refurbished computers to participants. Hispanic Federation is an eight-time recipient, having been awarded $275,000 through the program, and will use the additional funding to launch a mobile Spectrum Learning Hub to provide workforce training to low-income Latino residents and farmworkers in the Wimauma, Florida area.
Charter's Commitment: $9 Million and Counting
Since the 2017 launch of Spectrum Digital Education, Charter has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, the program has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.
From the nearly 250 eligible applications received, 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states were selected. The 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients are:
CALIFORNIA
Great Harvest Community Center
Hope through Housing Foundation
Martha's Village & Kitchen
Pasadena Senior Center
San Diego Futures Foundation
FLORIDA
Black Connect
Heart of Florida United Way
Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.
HAWAII
EA Ecoversity
Māpunawai, Inc
Project Hawai'i, Inc.
Waipahu Community School for Adults
KENTUCKY
Louisville Urban League
MISSOURI
SOTV Creators
St. Louis Arc
Wesley House Association
MONTANA
Greater Missoula Family YMCA
NEW YORK
BRIC Arts Media
Greenwich House, Inc.
Hispanic Federation, Inc.
NYC Computer Lab Initiative
Interfaith Works of Central New York
The STEM Alliance
Public Housing Community Fund
VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement
NORTH CAROLINA
E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide
Kramden Institute
Urban League of Central Carolinas, Inc.
OHIO
After-School All-Stars Ohio
Akron Urban League
Central Community House
Seeds of Literacy
United Way of Greater Cincinnati
Urban League of Greater Cleveland
Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio
SOUTH CAROLINA
Senior Citizens Association in Florence County
TENNESSEE
Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee
United Ways of Tennessee
TEXAS
Austin Area Urban League
Compudopt
Girls Inc of San Antonio
Latinitas
VIRGINIA
LGBT Technology Institute
WISCONSIN
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.
Digital Bridge
Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin
