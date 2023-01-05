Charter awarded $6.8M to connect 2,100 unserved homes in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine – Spectrum today announced it has been awarded $6.8 million in Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) Reach Me Grant funds to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to more than 2,100 unserved homes across 14 towns. The company will invest an additional $5 million towards the network expansion. The MCA Reach Me grants build upon Spectrum's recently announced $82 million commitment to upgrade and expand its already established and robust network across Maine over the next few years.

The inaugural Reach Me Grant identifies 14 Maine counties and 73 communities to benefit from $20 million in grant funding from the Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) to expand reliable, fast and affordable internet. As a grant recipient, Spectrum will utilize the funds, along with its own $5 million investment, to extend its network to the following towns: Caribou, Dayton, Denmark, Fryeburg, Harrison, Howland, Lovell, Milbridge, Milford, Mt. Vernon, Orrington, Otisfield, Parsonsfield and Presque Isle. This grant program will enable providers to extend services in towns to ensure last-mile connections for unserved homes and small businesses. Construction will start once Spectrum receives approval on applicable permits and utility pole attachments, which is expected over the next several months.

Spectrum's Commitment to Maine

Spectrum serves over 466,000 customers in 295 communities and employs more than 750 people across the state. Spectrum continues to drive innovation and grow economies from coast to coast in big and small cities and rural communities. In 2022 alone, the company extended the reach of its network to an additional 10,000 homes and small businesses and made capital investments of $73 million in technology and infrastructure in Maine.

Spectrum Is Delivering Gigabit Speeds Today, with No Modem Fees, Data Caps or Contracts

Spectrum Internet currently delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for both residential customers and small business clients and starting speeds of 300 Mbps with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers its clients plans with starting download speeds of 300 Mbps, with 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps options.

Spectrum Internet exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC's most recent "Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report" issued in January 2023.

Spectrum also was a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits, and because customers aren't locked into a contract, families can always choose the right broadband plan to meet their changing needs.

