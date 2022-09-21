Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter advances on DOCSIS 4.0

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/21/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – Illustrating advancements on the DOCSIS 4.0 front, Charter Communications this week is demonstrating a deployment scenario that enables the operator to bring symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds across the vast majority of its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC).

The private demo shows DOCSIS 4.0-based traffic running on a network equipped with a cascade of six 1.8GHz amplifiers between the node and the home (or "N+6" in industry lingo) that pumped out speeds of 8.3 Gbit/s downstream and in the range of 5.3 Gbit/s to 5.5 Gbit/s in the upstream.

Charter didn't allow photos to be taken of its private demo this week, but did OK a shot of the banner that welcomed visitors to the booth. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
Charter didn't allow photos to be taken of its private demo this week, but did OK a shot of the banner that welcomed visitors to the booth.
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

That performance compared to the 8.9 Gbit/s down and 6.3 Gbit/s upstream that Charter showed off in April in a DOCSIS 4.0 demo based on an N+4 setup held at Colorado-based CableLabs.

This week's demo effectively showed that network performance was reduced by about 500 Mbit/s up and down when two additional amplifiers are added to a cascade. However, officials stressed that performance in an N+6 scenario is expected to get a boost and reach N+4-like levels with production of 1.8GHz amplifiers, the use of the Profile Management Application (PMA), a technique that dynamically takes advantage of the best possible modulation for each frequency/channel in the cable spectrum, and other optimizations.

Though N+6 would enable Charter to bring D4.0 capabilities to the vast majority of its HFC network, there's nothing that would prevent the operator from deploying it with more than six amplifiers between the home and the node. The tradeoff is that performance would drop a bit on portions of the plant served by those additional amplifiers.

A leap forward for FDD for DOCSIS 4.0

Charter's full-system D4.0 demo here featured 1.8GHz amps from Teleste snapped into legacy Cisco node housings, taps from ATX Networks, a fiber node from Vecima Networks with production silicon from Broadcom, and a prototype DOCSIS 4.0 modem from Ubee Interactive that was also outfitted with production silicon from Broadcom. Charter's D4.0 demo in April relied on a Broadcom modem reference design powered by a pre-production chip.

Charter's demo represents the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) option for DOCSIS 4.0, which envisions a plant built to 1.8GHz while keeping downstream and upstream running in separate, dedicated spectrum. For this week's demo, Charter showed a network built to 1.8GHz and a split utilizing a 5MHz-684MHz swath of spectrum for the upstream.

Charter said timing on field trials is still to be determined, but officials noted that next steps will center on further developments of the underlying system software, more testing and, ultimately, product/system certification.

This week's demo was a clear leap forward for the FDD option for DOCSIS 4.0. Meanwhile, Comcast is also making gains with the Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) version of D4.0 that envisions plant built to 1.2GHz and the use of an FDX band that allows upstream and downstream traffic to occupy the same block of spectrum.

Comcast this week touted the successful test of an FDX Amplifier, a critical component that will put the operator in position to support DOCSIS 4.0 across most of its HFC network.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization in Home
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE