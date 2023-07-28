Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter: 11% of broadband base taking Spectrum Mobile

News Analysis

Charter Communications' base of mobile lines exploded again in the second quarter as the operator raked in another 648,000 lines in the period – not far from the record 686,000 lines it added in the prior quarter.

Q2's take extended Charter's mobile base to 6.62 million lines, with more than 11% of Charter's broadband customers now taking mobile service from the company. "We expect mobile penetration to meaningfully grow over the next several years," Charter CEO Chris Winfrey said on today's Q2 earnings call.

Charter mobile revenues reached $539 million, up from $415 million in the year-ago quarter.

Charter's addition of 648,000 mobile lines in Q2 flirted with the record 686,00 lines it added in the prior quarter. (Source: Charter Communications)
Charter's addition of 648,000 mobile lines in Q2 flirted with the record 686,00 lines it added in the prior quarter.
(Source: Charter Communications)

The majority of new mobile lines are coming from Charter's existing broadband customers. However, the percentage of lines coming from new customers is on the rise, and was higher in Q2 than it was in Q1, Charter CFO Jessica Fischer said.

A portion of Charter's mobile line growth comes from Spectrum One, a promotional service convergence offer introduced last fall that combines the operator's home broadband, Wi-Fi and mobile services and, in some cases, bundles in a free line of mobile. Charter's 12-month promotional pricing for that package starts at $49.99 per month.

"Spectrum One is performing well in the marketplace," Winfrey said.

Spectrum One promotional roll-off approaches

But Charter is starting to face questions about mobile churn as some customers start to roll off of the Spectrum One promotion in early October. Charter execs are confident that most of those customers will stick around after the promotion lapses and that any resulting churn will be immaterial.

"These are really good customers," Winfrey said. "I don't see any reason we'll have difficulty managing through those roll-offs ... I think we've found something that sticks."

He also allowed that Spectrum One will evolve and won't necessarily become Charter's permanent promo for fixed/mobile convergence. "We'll continue to try things in the marketplace, because I think we have a technology and a structure and capability that none of our competitors can really replicate in the marketplace," Winfrey said.

Winfrey also downplayed questions about the long-term durability of Charter's MVNO pact with Verizon. "We have a very good, strategic, perpetual MVNO relationship with Verizon and the economics ... are very good," he said.

Meanwhile, Charter will continue to offload traffic on its Wi-Fi network and pursue the use of CBRS in high-usage areas.

"I would never say never – we'll always take a look at things as they come up, but we haven't felt the need to be in the macrocell tower construction, densification and spectrum acquisition business at scale," he said.

Small broadband gain

Switching to home broadband, Charter added 77,000 broadband customers (70,000 residential and 7,000 business), for a total of 30.58 million. Internet revenues hit $5.73 billion, up from $5.56 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Charter's residential broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) of $67.02 grew 2.2%, about half of the 4.5% ARPU growth Comcast posted in the quarter, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett pointed out in a research note today. Analysts are keeping close tabs on ARPU as it becomes an increasingly important metric in evaluating cable's broadband business.

"To some extent, their [Charter's] slower ARPU growth is a predictable consequence of the breakneck growth driven by their Spectrum One wireless-and-broadband bundled pricing," Moffett explained.

Charter basically held its own in the quarter. But the company continues to see "some impact from fixed wireless access competitors in the price-sensitive customer segments of residential and SMB [small and midsized business]," Fischer said.

The company made progress on its subsidized rural broadband projects. Charter added 68,000 passings in the quarter, and added 25,000 customers via those projects with a penetration rate of 32.5%. Capex related to those projects reached $541 million, up from $391 million in the prior quarter.

Charter expects to build 300,000 new subsidized rural passings in 2023.

Execs reiterated Charter's intention to be a key participant in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The company intends to win "significant" funding through the bidding process, Winfrey said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE