center3 Rolls Out 800G Submarine Network with Ciena

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, and HANOVER, Md. – center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of stc Group, has selected Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) cutting-edge solutions and technologies for its fiber pairs on the new submarine network "2Africa." The 2Africa submarine cable system, which lands in Saudi Arabia at Jeddah and Yanbu, provides reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity onward to three continents. With Ciena's 800G technology, center3 can serve both regional and international digital needs with advanced communication, cloud, and data center hosting services.

2Africa is an "Open Cable" owned by a consortium of global partners, including center3. At 45,000km in length, it is the longest submarine cable system ever deployed, connecting 33 countries through 46 landing stations. It is expected to drive strong economic growth in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

