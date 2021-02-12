"
CCAP

Falcon V Systems, Charter and Liberty Global to develop open DAA for multi-vendor environment

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/2/2021
GDYNIA, Poland – Falcon V SystemsS, a Polish joint venture established by Liberty Global and Vector Group to develop Open DAA solutions for Multiple System Operators (MSOs), today announced that it has closed a strategic series funding round, with a new investment from Charter Communications, Inc. and continued investment by Liberty Global. This financing will accelerate the delivery of key virtualization technologies, including FALCON V SYSTEMS’ MAC Manager for Open DAA, which will increase the velocity and lower total cost of network deployments.

Falcon V Systems is a recognized innovator developing vendor agnostic solutions for the Open DAA ecosystem that leverages virtualization technologies to reduce deployment complexity, increase scalability, and ensure multi-vendor interoperability. The vendor’s MAC Manager is essential in enabling Open DAA via standard interfaces, data models and testing automation, and this investment round solidifies Falcon V Systems’ lead in this space.

"The key strategic goal for Falcon V Systems is to develop an open DAA ecosystem supporting the transformation to next-generation access networks for the global cable industry, exceeding not only today’s requirements but also those in the years to come, including fiber-powered technologies. We are delighted to have the new support of Charter, a company that is leading in its efforts to bring multi-gigabit services to market," said Bartosz Kajut, CEO, Falcon V Systems.

Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is an evolutionary approach to transform the cable industry’s access infrastructure by decentralizing and virtualizing headend and network functions.

"Falcon V Systems’ solution will be a key component in assisting Charter to continue its deployment of enhanced networks with superior bandwidth, lower latency, and better compute capabilities," said Andrew Ip, SVP of Emerging Technology and Innovation at Charter. "The benefits that software virtualization and Open DAA will have on the evolution of our networks include the ability to enable new technology partners and more quickly and cost efficiently drive the path to 10G technology and technology convergence."

Read the full announcement here.

