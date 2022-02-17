Casa Systems touts virtual CCAP and DAA win at Rogers

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) announced today that Rogers is powering its next-generation of broadband services with Casa Systems' virtual converged cable access platform (vCCAP) and distributed access architecture (DAA) solutions. As the leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, Casa Systems will partner with Rogers Communications to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services with fast, scalable capacity and a superior subscriber experience.

"We strive to deliver the most reliable broadband network to residents and businesses in communities across Canada," said Luciano Ramos, Senior Vice President, Network Development and Core Engineering at Rogers Communications. "We need a solution that can rapidly scale, address capacity issues and provide a superior experience and Casa Systems is a long-standing and trusted partner with a deep history of delivering innovative DOCSIS-based solutions. Casa's vCCAP and DAA architecture will allow us to continue to deliver the high-performance goals that our customers expect and put us on a future-ready path to 10G."

Rogers, a leading Canadian technology, and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks, is deploying Casa Systems' software based Axyom vCCAP and distributed access architecture tailored for its network. Casa Systems' cloud-native architecture helps providers stay ahead of increasingly latency-sensitive application requirements and meet evolving consumer expectations. Casa's Axyom vCCAP offers providers future-proof solutions that decrease footprint, power, and total cost of ownership while increasing bandwidth speed, time to revenue, and return on existing investments.

