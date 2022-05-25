Casa Systems joins CableLabs FMA interop

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a key contributor to the CableLabs Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification, today announced it has demonstrated multi-vendor interoperability within the FMA environment at CableLabs Q2 Interoperability event. Casa Systems' powerful, software based FMA offering including its Axyom vRMD manager and Remote MACPHY node were tested in a multi-vendor lab environment demonstrating both interoperability and compliance with the latest FMA standards.

Casa Systems' Flexible MAC Architecture: Interoperable design with powerful advantages

Using a cloud-first approach, Casa Systems' FMA solution provides full control plane functionality that delivers a new level of interoperability and operational agility for virtual, cloud-native and edge network functions. Casa Systems' innovative end-to-end FMA solution includes next-gen Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) managed by Casa Systems' virtual FMA Controller to orchestrate, onboard, manage and scale deployments. The RMD provides an evolutionary path for operators to transition from I-CCAP and Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY as a strategic step towards DOCSIS 4.0 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification).

With the Casa Systems' FMA solution, operators can accelerate their network transformation and deployment of new services with a consistent cloud platform that extends across the network from the data center to the edge.

