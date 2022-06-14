Casa Systems adds protection against patent trolls

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced it has joined LOT Network, the international community of the world's leading high-tech companies committed to protecting its members from costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs, also known as "patent trolls").

An industry innovator for nearly 20 years, Casa Systems recognizes the threat that patent trolls can have on technology companies – where legal fees for taking a patent case through trial can cost millions of dollars, diverting valuable company resources away from core functions like R&D and product development. The company believes that a more cost-effective approach – like membership in LOT Network – will allow its team to focus on what matters most – building a culture of constant exploration and pioneering new paths forward in the industry.

LOT Network members agree that if, and only if, any member's patent assets fall into the hands of a PAE, all the other members of the community receive a free license, thereby immunizing them against PAE litigation from those assets. At the same time, members retain all traditional uses of patents – including selling them or using them to sue other companies – including other LOT Network members.

