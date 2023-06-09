Casa appoints chief product officer, chief accounting officer

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading global provider of cloud-native software and broadband access, cable and cloud technology solutions for the world's leading communication service providers, today announced the appointment of proven industry veteran Colin Kincaid as Chief Product Officer (CPO), while Phil Paro comes aboard as the Company's new Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).

Kincaid joins Casa Systems by way of Cisco where he most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer of Cisco's Global Service Provider business. An accomplished leader with over 30 years of global industry experience, Kincaid developed products at scale for global distribution, driven successful business strategies, including new business models and acquisition programs, and led diverse global organizations and teams. During his tenure as Chief Technology Officer for Cisco's Global Service Provider Business, he led the overall solutions architecture, go-to-market, and technical teams in businesses spanning wireline and wireless providers, cable access, and hyperscalers, over $14 billion of revenues across product, services, and partners. Kincaid also has significant experience with the innovation lifecycle and in successfully scaling businesses, first working with startups such as Octocom (acquired by Telebit then Cisco), Ascom Nexion (acquired by Fujitsu), Maker Communications (acquired by Conexant), and then later, at Cisco Systems, where Kincaid successfully integrated acquisitions into the company's portfolio.

In addition, the Company announced that Phil Paro joined Casa Systems on September 5, 2023, as its new Chief Accounting Officer. Paro joins Casa with over 20 years of private and public company technology experience. Most recently, Paro served as Director, Global Controller at Tomorrow.io, a global leader in weather intelligence, where he successfully managed a global team overseeing all financial functions, executed buy-side financial due diligence, and collaborated with executive teams to accelerate business growth. His career highlights include prior experience at Fuze and Actifio, as well as several public companies including Fleetmatics, Hologic and Acme Packet where he proficiently managed SOX compliance, spearheaded automation-driven process and system improvements, managed ASC 606 implementations, supported various merger and acquisition activity and consistently demonstrated success in treasury and debt facility management.

Read the full press release here.



