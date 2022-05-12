Canoe Ventures CEO Joel Hassell to retire in early 2023

NEW YORK – Canoe Ventures today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joel Hassell will retire as CEO at the end of January 2023. David Porter, currently senior vice president and general manager of addressable advertising, will serve as interim general manager and take over the day-to-day operations on December 12, 2022.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as CEO of Canoe Ventures for the past 10 years, and to have been part of this company for more than 12 years," said Hassell. "I am proud of what we have accomplished over the years, helping to grow and scale addressable TV advertising. I have been in this industry for more than 30 years; I believe now is the right time to pass the torch to a new leader to take Canoe into the next phase of innovation. David is an experienced and valued leader, and I look forward to working closely with him over the next few months to ensure the business is positioned for long-term success."

Hassell has been with Canoe since 2010, serving the past 10 years as CEO. He joined the organization in 2010 as senior vice president, engineering and technical operations and took on the role as chief technical officer in 2011, before being named CEO in February 2012. Before joining Canoe, he was the founder and CTO of DigiForge, LLC, a digital television development and professional services firm which was acquired by Rovi Corporation in June, 2011. Prior to DigiForge, he served as the senior vice president and general manager of OpenTV's Americas Division where he led several major satellite, cable and telco deployments, including Emmy award-winning technology projects.

Porter will take over as interim CEO after having served as Canoe's senior vice president and general manager of addressable advertising since 2020, responsible for driving innovation in the addressable advertising space. Prior to Canoe, David served as vice president of ad innovation and programmatic Solutions within Warner Media's advanced advertising division. Before that he led global sales and strategy for Microsoft's video advertising products and spent 10 years working at Cox Communications where he served as vice president of new media, developing new ad capabilities within the cable footprint.

