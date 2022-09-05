Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Canada objects to Rogers' $20.1B marriage to Shaw

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/9/2022
Comment (0)

As a kilt-wearing Mel Gibson once almost said, they may take our lines, but they'll never take our Freedom Mobile. Canadian authorities have blocked Rogers Communications' C$26 billion (US$20.1 billion) bid for Shaw Communications, a cable operator that previously swallowed Freedom Mobile. The deal for cable lines seems acceptable. But allowing Rogers to capture what is Canada's fourth-biggest mobile operator would badly hurt competition, regulators fear.

The answer would be the sale of Freedom Mobile to a third party. Rogers seemed prepared to live with this, even though it was not in the original plan and somewhat undermined the rationale. Rogers was said to be in talks about selling Freedom Mobile to Xplornet Communications, but watchdogs apparently disapproved. With only about a million telecom subscribers in total, the privately owned Xplornet looked too weak to be classed as a "robust" mobile operator after a deal.

So what's next? Determined to consummate their arrangement, Rogers and Shaw say they have extended the "outside date" of the transaction to July 31 while they try to identify an acceptable buyer for the mobile part of Shaw. Canada's newspapers have identified Quebecor as a likely suitor. With its 1.8 million Internet customers and mobile business of about 1.6 million subscribers, it seems an entirely different proposition from Xplornet.

Playing William Wallace in Braveheart, Mel Gibson (right) knew all about the importance of defending freedom. (Source: Scott Neeson via Creative Commons)
Playing William Wallace in Braveheart, Mel Gibson (right) knew all about the importance of defending freedom.
(Source: Scott Neeson via Creative Commons)

A deal with Quebecor would therefore stand more chance of passing regulatory muster. Adding Freedom Mobile's roughly 2 million customers to its existing base would give Quebecor about 3.6 million mobile subscribers. It would still look relatively small alongside Canada's "big three" of Telus (with about 11.4 million mobile customers), Rogers (10.1 million) and Bell Canada (9.5 million). But it would not be a runt in the litter.

Importantly, it last year made an $830 million investment in a swath of 3.5GHz spectrum licenses covering several Canadian provinces, giving it the airwaves it needs to support additional customers and compete effectively. It has fixed-line assets that could aid its ongoing mobile rollout and made about C$4.6 billion ($3.6 billion) in total revenues last year, just C$900 million ($695 million) less than Shaw managed.

Freedom fighters

For all these reasons, though, it is not the buyer Rogers would prefer. Fortified by a takeover of Freedom Mobile, Quebecor would be in a much stronger position to attack Rogers and Canada's other big mobile operators. In the worst case, the downsides of a mobile sale to Quebecor could outweigh the benefits of a cable-only takeover of Shaw.

True, the wireline market is still where Shaw generates the vast bulk of its revenues. Last year, sales to consumer and business customers in this market generated about C$4.2 billion ($3.3 billion) in sales. And wireline's contribution to profitability looks even greater. Of Shaw's C$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in adjusted earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) last year, about 84% came from its wireline business, the company's last annual report shows.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

But a mobile divestment would clearly alter the scope of Rogers' deal. When it first made an offer, the argument was mainly about 5G and how a combined company would be able to "more quickly and more efficiently" deliver 5G than either company could do alone, thanks partly to Shaw's "existing cable, fiber-to-home and wireless networks." A big chunk of that is now out of the equation.

Regardless, Rogers continues to insist on the same benefits, including the ability to invest C$2.5 billion in 5G rollout over the next five years. Nor has it indicated it may have to lower an estimate it can generate "synergies" of more than C$1 billion ($770 billion) annually within two years of closing the deal. This figure would sound very optimistic if – as now seems likely – Rogers were forced to sell a wireless unit with about 2 million customers.

Could the whole transaction eventually collapse? That would be an expensive disaster for Tony Staffieri, named CEO of Rogers at the start of the year following a boardroom bust-up between members of the Rogers family. Failure, conversely, might be welcomed by staff at both Rogers and Shaw, given the usual implications of takeover activity for jobs. Combined headcount at the two companies has already fallen by 9,600 since 2013, meaning more than one in five roles has disappeared. And all that talk of synergies is enough to make any surviving employee feel nervous.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE