Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable's Wi-Fi hotspots aren't for wholesale

News Analysis

Charter Communications and Comcast offer their mobile customers access to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots. But the companies aren't providing those access points to other mobile operators via a wholesale model.

"We ... don't offer wholesale access to our Wi-Fi network," a Comcast representative confirmed in response to questions from Light Reading.

A Charter representative declined to comment.

The issue surfaced thanks to the CEO of MobileX, a new Verizon mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). On Twitter, MobileX CEO Peter Adderton said he asked for wholesale access to Comcast's and Charter's Wi-Fi networks but was rebuffed.

The cable companies have positioned their public Wi-Fi networks as a competitive differentiator and therefore aren't providing access to those networks under a wholesale model.

Their stance is noteworthy when Verizon, T-Mobile and other wireless network operators are working to develop their own wholesale businesses. Indeed, Comcast and Charter are wholesale customers of Verizon; they offer mobile services under a wholesale MVNO agreement with Verizon for access to the operator's 4G and 5G networks. Further, both Charter and Comcast provide wholesale access to their own respective wireline networks.

Wi-Fi for the offload

Comcast and Charter share an extensive public Wi-Fi network. As noted by FierceWireless, Charter's Spectrum Mobile customers can access the company's 500,000 out-of-home Wi-Fi access points alongside around 25 million out-of-home Wi-Fi access points from other networks including Comcast's Xfinity Wi-Fi network.

For its part, Charter has said it offloads around 87% of its Spectrum Mobile customers' traffic onto Wi-Fi.

(Source: Wave7 Research)
(Source: Wave7 Research)

Further, Charter plans to eventually expand that offload operation onto other networks, including a 5G network in its 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum. However, the company's CEO recently said the operator's MVNO deal with Verizon is so attractive that Charter doesn't feel the need to deploy the spectrum rapidly.

According to the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson, Charter enjoys significant margins thanks to its offload strategy.

"Verizon saw a $250 million increase in wireless wholesale revenues in 2022. Essentially all of that revenue is money that they're receiving from the MVNO from Charter and Comcast," the analysts wrote in a recent report. "Charter and Comcast, over the same period, grew revenue by over $800 million. That implies something like a 69% margin on wireless."

The analysts added: "Most people think of this business as an MVNO business with something like 10% or 15% net margins. That's just not what this business is. This is not an MVNO business, it's a hybrid MVNO-MNO [mobile network operator] with much, much better margins."

The MVNO angle

Charter's offload strategy is also interesting in light of the operator's performance in the mobile industry in the first quarter. Charter added 686,000 mobile lines (666,000 residential and 20,000 with small and midsized businesses) in the first quarter of 2023, walloping a previous record of 615,000 mobile line additions in the fourth quarter of last year. Charter ended the first quarter with almost 6 million mobile lines.

Charter isn't the only MVNO in the market, however. Others include Consumer Cellular, Red Pocket Mobile and US Mobile.

And the MVNO space continues to evolve. For example, Helium Mobile is preparing to launch commercial services over T-Mobile's network with a $40 per month unlimited offering. In addition, T-Mobile recently acquired Mint Mobile, while Verizon acquired TracFone.

MobileX's Adderton said that his MVNO will use an AI-based platform that will be able to determine how much data customers will need, and then will only bill them for what they need. The result could be a dramatic reduction in customers' bills, he said.

Thus, getting access to Wi-Fi networks operated by Charter and Comcast would represent a win for MVNOs like MobileX and their customers because being able to roam onto a Wi-Fi network offered by Charter and Comcast would presumably further lower costs.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE