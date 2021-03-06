Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CableLabs targets DDOS attacks with new security solution

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

Cable technologists have crafted a new software solution to identify and mitigate distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks on broadband networks, as well as pinpoint and isolate the infected devices that provoke those attacks.

Known as Transparent Security, the open-source solution relies on in-band network telemetry (INT) technology to identify the compromised IoT devices and mitigate DDOS attacks, blocking network traffic where it originates on the operator's network. It is enabled through a programmable data plane, specifically one based on P4 protocol.

CableLabs is promoting the benefits of the new technology to its members after conducting a proof-of-concept test with Cox Communications in the Cox labs last fall. In that product comparison trial using programmable switches from Arista and an Intel-supported network, CableLabs and Cox found that the Transparent Security software was able to identify and mitigate DDOS attacks on the cable network in just one second, as opposed to a full minute for a leading commercially available DDOS mitigation solution.

"We've been working on it for two years," said Randy Levensalor, a principal architect at CableLabs who penned a recent blog post on the solution and trial with Chris Sibley, a senior engineer in the advanced network platforms unit of Cox. "With in-band telemetry, we know which possible device is tainted in the network."

In addition, the Cox lab trial validated the technologists' premise that installing and removing the INT header had no observable impact on network throughput or latency levels. "Everything remains the same whether we run our solution or not," Levensalor said.

DDOS growing problem for cable

Although DDOS attacks are not a huge issue for the cable industry just yet, the problem has been growing in scale, especially as more vulnerable upstream traffic climbs. While Levensalor estimates that DDOS attacks affect less than 10% of the upstream traffic on cable networks today, he said the number of attacks is still large in the aggregate and is rising steadily, prompting the need for the industry to be proactive.

"It's a lot easier to stop a few bits [now] rather than 99% of the traffic [later on]," he said. "If all cable operators [adopted this], we could really stem DDOS."

So, satisfied with the initial lab trial results with Cox, Levensalor is now recruiting other cable operators to conduct their own tests of the software solution. Without naming any operators, he is shooting for more lab trials, and even field trials, with other MSOs later this year. He is also reaching out to other cable equipment and software suppliers besides Arista and Intel about getting involved.

"We've talked to other vendors," he said, noting that the cost of the technology is "really inexpensive" because it works on standard white-box network switches. "We're just meeting with our members now."

Levensalor also hopes to make Transparent Security more than just a cable industry initiative. He would like to see other tech players, such as the big telcos and even the big hyperscalers, embrace the technology as well.

"It's not cable-specific but no one else is doing it," he said. "They could deploy it with just a software update."

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE