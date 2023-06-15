Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CableLabs exec Belal Hamzeh exits to take VP post at Comcast

News Analysis

Belal Hamzeh, most recently the chief technology officer at CableLabs, has left that role to join Comcast as VP of access technology and systems engineering.

Hamzeh made note of the change on LinkedIn, calling Comcast a "company and team that I long admired for pushing the edge of innovation, execution and delivering next generation broadband with the Xfinity 10G network."

He's joining Comcast as the operator pushes ahead with distributed access architecture (DAA) and virtualization upgrades of its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0, a CableLabs spec that will support symmetrical-multigigabit speeds. Comcast announced this week that it has upgraded "Gigabit Pro," its targeted residential fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) platform to support symmetrical 10-Gig speeds.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Comcast has been asked for more detail on Hamzeh's role at the operator. Hamzeh joins Comcast following a decade at CableLabs, where he most recently drove the long-term vision for the organization's efforts around wired and wireless network convergence and security technologies. Last April, Hamzeh, who reported to CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney, took over some key convergence-focused activities and projects that were formerly headed by Mariam Sorond, who left the organization last spring to become CTO of VMware's service provider and edge business.

Prior to his roles at CableLabs, Hamzeh served as chief product architect at Intel Corp., where his focus included 3G/4G architectures.

"Dr. Belal Hamzeh joined CableLabs 10 years ago and he has contributed greatly to the development of new technology innovations critical to the cable broadband industry," CableLabs said in a statement. "Belal has an excellent opportunity to bring his expertise to one of our member companies and we are very pleased that he will continue to collaborate with CableLabs in his new role."

CableLabs said Mark Bridges assumed the CTO role at CableLabs, effective June 1.

Bridges, who joined CableLabs in 2010, most recently served as VP of the future infrastructure group under the office of the CTO at CableLabs.

Bridges also served as director and chief architect at Avaya and was founder and CEO of VCS Inc., a systems integrator.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE