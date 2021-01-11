CableLabs connects with operators and suppliers on convergence

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Mariam Sorond, chief research and development officer at CableLabs, offers some fresh insight about the genesis of the Convergence Council and the Mobile Convergence Committee. Launched by CableLabs earlier this year, those projects focus on the cable industry's efforts around service and network convergence, and they involve service providers in the US and abroad – plus several key players in the supplier ecosystem. Sorond also provides important updates on progress made with those projects so far in 2021 and priorities being set for 2022.