CableLabs CEO digs into who met the '10G Challenge'

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – The concept of "10G" – a cable industry initiative focused on symmetrical multi-gig services paired with low latencies and enhanced security over cable, fiber or wireless networks – hit the scene at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas.

But the initiative was quickly trailed by the question: What can you do with 10G? What are the innovative use cases it will spark? To help answer some of those questions, CableLabs last year issued the "10G Challenge" to find and reward ideas that take advantage of this bevy of new capabilities.

Those winners, which tended to steer into the medical field, were announced this week during the show. We caught up with CableLabs President and CEO Phil McKinney here on the Cable-Tec Expo floor – and from inside his pretty amazing private bus – to discuss the origins of the contest, explore some of the winning use cases and to speculate about what other kinds of similar ideas or contests might follow.

And, for your perusal, here's a list of the six 10G Challenge winners:

Grand Prize Winner: MediView, which uses advanced virtual reality technology to help patients in rural areas access care from National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers. Award: $100,000.

Live Category Winner: Xennial Digital, which is creating future medical simulation training. Award: $50,000.

Work Category Winner: TractorCloud, which develops hardware and software solutions designed to save farmers thousands of dollars and drive the future of tractor fleet management. Award: $50,000.

Learn Category Winner: KC Digital Drive, which aims to use 10G to expand access to nursing education via digital twin classrooms. Award: $50,000.

Play Category Winner: Dana Leung's "Interacting Within Live-Action Video Scenes" technology aims to enhance consumer experiences, whether shopping or watching movies, with real-time VR. Award: $50,000.

People's Choice Winner: T4 Movement Engineering, which helps patients identify the root cause of their musculoskeletal issues and improve rehabilitation in a low-cost, easy-to-execute manger. Award: $10,000.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading