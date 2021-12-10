Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CableLabs '10G Challenge' to award more than $300K

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/12/2021
Comment (0)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – CableLabs, the leading innovation and research and development lab for the cable industry, today introduced the 10G Challenge at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 to encourage innovators to think about future technologies that operate on the 10G network, a broadband technology platform that will deliver internet speeds 10 times faster than today's networks and 100 times faster than what most consumers currently experience. CableLabs has committed over $300,000 in cash prizes to the winners of the Challenge.

"We are looking for innovators that are building services, products and applications that will benefit from the most robust broadband network," said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. "Whether you're a growing company, an inventor, a university student or an entrepreneurial venture, we want to help you develop the technologies that will inspire the way we live, work, learn and play in the future."

The 10G Challenge is focused on encouraging innovation in four categories:

  • Live: The Live category, which will be judged with help from Mayo Clinic, focuses on the use of communications technologies in health care. This video contains more information on what the future of health care could look like.
  • Work: A suite of intuitive technologies will transform the way we collaborate and solve problems, boosting creativity and productivity. The Work category, judged by Corning, emphasizes technologies that can make us more productive professionals. This video includes more information about what the future of work could look like.
  • Learn: Judged in part by Zoom, the Learn category centers on technologies that make learning and collaborating easier and more effective. No matter where education happens, technology should enable people to teach, learn, connect and work from anywhere. This video highlights what the future of education could look like.
  • Play: The Play category highlights technologies that will take VR and AR to new heights, transforming immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. This video describes what the future of gaming and entertainment could look like.

To participate in the 10G Challenge, innovators (a resident of the U.S. or Canada over the age of 18) must submit a short video describing their technology or idea and fill out a submission form by July 1, 2022. Each product, service, application or technology must show how it would use at least a 1 Gbps network. All submissions will be reviewed by representatives from the participating companies to determine finalists in each category.

Six winners will be chosen: one winner in each category, a People's Choice winner and a Grand Prize winner. Winners will be chosen by industry leaders and will be notified in August 2022. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $100,000 USD cash prize to help move their technology forward, while category winners will receive a $50,000 USD cash prize and the People's Choice winner will receive a $10,000 USD cash prize.

CableLabs
10G Challenge

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
