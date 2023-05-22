Cable TV Pioneers unveils class of 2023
NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers will induct 25 new members in its Class of 2023 at its 57th Annual Banquet in Denver, Co.This year's class includes men and women who reflect the changing and expanding areas of the industry. The inductees include CEOs, presidents, engineers, trade execs and others who have and continue to contribute to cable's evolution and growth and are as strongly committed to their families and communities.
2023 Pioneers – Company/Affiliation
Amy Lynch, Comcast,
Arturo Marquez, Fuse Media Inc.
Balan Nair, Liberty Latin America
Daniel McKay, C3 Broadband Integration
Diane Christman, The Cable Center
Dick Beahrs, Court TV (retired)
Eric Perbohner, Technetix (deceased)
Jack Burton, Broadband Success Partners
Jack Dyste, Mega Broadband (retired)
James Manchester, Comcast
Jeff Smith, Comcast,
Jennifer Smardo, Comcast
Kathy Payne, Cox
Keely Buchanan, Charter Communications
Marc Aldrich, Amazon Web Services
Michael Powell, NCTA
Pragash Pillai, Altice USA
Randy Wells, RBC Daniels (retired)
Shannon Saviers, GrowthLinx Advisors
Sheri Langford, Charter Communications
Stacey Slaughter, NCTI
Sudhir Ispahani, Alpha Global Partners
Susan Burgstiner, Marketing On Demand
Thomas Monaghan, Charter Communications
Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications
In a special designation, the Pioneers also are inducting a group representative of the numerous behind-the-scenes people whose entrepreneurialism and inventiveness have enabled new, critical services to launch at scale.
Special Designated 2023 Pioneers; Company/Affiliation
Mike Emmendorfer, Calix, Inc.
Fernando Villarruel, Ciena Corporation
Jack Moran, Comcast/Futurewei Technologies (retired)
Jason Schnitzer, Applied Broadband
Lisa Denney, Broadcom
Niki Pantelias, Broadcom
Pawel Sowinski, Charter Communications
Robert Howald, Comcast
Steven Harris, SCTE
Tom Williams, CableLabs