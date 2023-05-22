Cable TV Pioneers unveils class of 2023

NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers will induct 25 new members in its Class of 2023 at its 57th Annual Banquet in Denver, Co.This year's class includes men and women who reflect the changing and expanding areas of the industry. The inductees include CEOs, presidents, engineers, trade execs and others who have and continue to contribute to cable's evolution and growth and are as strongly committed to their families and communities.

2023 Pioneers – Company/Affiliation

Amy Lynch, Comcast,

Arturo Marquez, Fuse Media Inc.

Balan Nair, Liberty Latin America

Daniel McKay, C3 Broadband Integration

Diane Christman, The Cable Center

Dick Beahrs, Court TV (retired)

Eric Perbohner, Technetix (deceased)

Jack Burton, Broadband Success Partners

Jack Dyste, Mega Broadband (retired)

James Manchester, Comcast

Jeff Smith, Comcast,

Jennifer Smardo, Comcast

Kathy Payne, Cox

Keely Buchanan, Charter Communications

Marc Aldrich, Amazon Web Services

Michael Powell, NCTA

Pragash Pillai, Altice USA

Randy Wells, RBC Daniels (retired)

Shannon Saviers, GrowthLinx Advisors

Sheri Langford, Charter Communications

Stacey Slaughter, NCTI

Sudhir Ispahani, Alpha Global Partners

Susan Burgstiner, Marketing On Demand

Thomas Monaghan, Charter Communications

Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications

In a special designation, the Pioneers also are inducting a group representative of the numerous behind-the-scenes people whose entrepreneurialism and inventiveness have enabled new, critical services to launch at scale.

Special Designated 2023 Pioneers; Company/Affiliation

Mike Emmendorfer, Calix, Inc.

Fernando Villarruel, Ciena Corporation

Jack Moran, Comcast/Futurewei Technologies (retired)

Jason Schnitzer, Applied Broadband

Lisa Denney, Broadcom

Niki Pantelias, Broadcom

Pawel Sowinski, Charter Communications

Robert Howald, Comcast

Steven Harris, SCTE

Tom Williams, CableLabs

Cable TV Pioneers