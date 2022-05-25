Cable TV Pioneers names class of 2022

NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers will welcome 21 new members into its Class of 2022, announced Yvette Kanouff, Cable TV Pioneer Chair.

"The diversity and accomplishments of this class are noteworthy and deserving of Pioneer status," said Chair Kanouff, adding, "These new members from Founders and Presidents to Engineers, Marketers and Ad Sales executives represent the best of what our industry offers. They truly are indicative of the achievers whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation have contributed to the success of our industry and our communities."

Table 1:



2022 Pioneers Company/Affiliation Dale Ardizzone Inspiration Network Janice Arouh Allen Media Group Nomi Bergman Advance Newhouse John Bickham Charter Shelly Brindle Town of Westfield, NJ-HBO retired Ralph Brown Brown Wolf Consulting Bill Conners Comcast /Cable Mathew Deprey C-SPAN John Dowd Dycom Industries Jeffrey Finklestein Cox Communications Joe Floyd Mid Continent Camilla Formica NCTI Joseph Guariglia Comcast Cable Charlie Herrin Comcast Randy Lykes Viamedia Ned Mountain Wegner Communications Allison Olien Comcast Technology Solutions John Piazza Greyfox Services, Inc. Michelle Rice TV One Richard Rioboli Comcast Cable Theresa Sauerwein Radiant Communications

The Class of 2022 marks the organization's 56th Annual Induction which will be held September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia the night prior to the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

