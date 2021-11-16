Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable-Tec Expo 2022 slated as a hybrid event

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/16/2021
EXTON, Pa. – SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021, the largest cable event in the Americas and hosted by The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, took place as a virtual global event for the cable telecommunications industry October 11-14, 2021, with plans underway for Cable-Tec Expo 2022 to take place as a hybrid event in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22, chaired by Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer at Cox Communications, inaugurated the general session. He was joined by powerhouse technology executives whose organizations play a key role in moving the industry forward: Wendell Weeks, Corning's chairman and CEO, and Eric S. Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The general session also included a glimpse into the future of limitless connectivity with an immersive video experience. Across the four days of the virtual experience, attendees had access to 53 Fall Technical Forum workshops, another 98 thought leadership sessions, and 200 speakers all covering the latest and future of technology innovation.

Learning & Development took a central role at this year's Expo with a theme to Unleash the Power of Limitless Learning. An experienced lineup of professionals was introduced by L&D Chairwoman Nancy Murphy, executive director, Learning & Workforce Capability, Cox Communications.

Also at this year's Expo, during the 'The Path to 10G' panel, the CEOs of NCTA, CableLabs, and SCTE announced the launch of the 10G Challenge – an invitation to technology leaders, startups, entrepreneurs, engineers and more to develop new technologies, services and applications that make the most of a next-generation 10G network. Submissions are due by July 1, 2022, and winners will be announced at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022.

SCTE

