Cable-Tec Expo 2022 attendance surpasses 2019's pre-pandemic total

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable event in the Americas, hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, returned to Philadelphia where, in a year where industry tradeshows are struggling to return to pre-pandemic audience sizes reporting only approximately 65% on average, last week's attendance surpassed the last in-person show, when Cable-Tec Expo was hosted in New Orleans in 2019.

Technologists, service providers and innovators from all facets of the cable telecommunications and media industries packed the Pennsylvania Convention Center from September 19-22, 2022, focused on "Creating Infinite Possibilities," and plans are underway for Cable-Tec Expo 2023. Next year, the annual global event returns to Denver, Colorado from October 16-19, 2023, and will be chaired by Charter Communications and Rogers Communications.

Following two years of successful virtual events, SCTE presented a robust in-person program at Expo 2022 including more than 125 peer-reviewed technical papers sorted into 57 powerful sessions during the annual Fall Technical Forum presented by CableLabs, NCTA and SCTE. In addition, Expo featured 12 internationally sourced sessions, the L&D Experience, new SIMS demonstrations, and FIRST Robotics Showcase highlighting the next generation of engineers, as local high school robotics teams battled their full-sized robots on a full regulation-sized competition floor.

The exhibit hall showcased more than 250 vendors providing essential knowledge on their technologies, products and services plus interop proof-of-concepts, technical workshops, trainings, and hands-on displays. Attendees enjoyed three days of special presentations in the Innovation Theater and had the opportunity to collaborate with key industry groups including ACA Connects, ANGA COM, The Cable Center, CTAM, NCTC, and The WICT Network.

