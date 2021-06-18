Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable players are taking many paths to PON

News Analysis Karen Brown, Principal Analyst, KL Brown Consulting LLC 6/18/2021
Comment (0)

Faced with increased pressure from telco rivals' fiber-to-the-premises services, cable players are taking a harder look at passive optical network (PON) options to traditional technology. But as a panel of experts agreed during a June 17 SCTE Live Learning Webinar hosted by Light Reading, there are many paths to PON, making it tricky for cable operators to navigate.

As with DOCSIS, PON is a changing environment, moving from older GPON's 2.5Gbit/s and 1.25Gbit/s data rates to XGS-PON's maximum 10Gbit/s symmetric speeds and, more recently, technologies such as 25G PON.

"We didn't see a lot of adoption of the XG, XGS-PON and 10G EPONs particularly because of cost within these networks, but what we have started seeing is the next generation or the NG-PON2 that uses time wave division multiplexing," said Jason Morris, marketing manager at Corning Optical Communications. Using up to eight wavelengths to create multiple transmission channels on a single strand of fiber "you can actually get up to 80G with this technology with channel bonding," he added.

Rich Loveland, director of product management at Vecima Networks, pointed to explosive growth in fiber optic development, spurred by government broadband stimulus funding and connections to MDUs. In these broadband upgrade projects, "you don't have to put PON in for it, but most are choosing it they are unserved anyway. It's primarily a greenfield-type of operation."

But even among telcos the choices are expanding beyond older GPON technology toward more advanced standards such as XGS-PON, which is "starting to come up quite a bit now over some of the NG-PON2 types of technologies," Loveland said. "They are developing 25G. The [International Telecommunications Union] is defining 50G single-wavelength, and NG-PON2 seems to be adopted by one major operator right now."

Cable operators, meanwhile, can stick with the DOCSIS 3.1 status quo, but Loveland sees more MSOs moving toward Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) to simplify the network and push more functions to the edge. In doing so, they can move to PON, but Loveland argued that a stronger option is DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE), which provides better ability to manage traffic classification, ONT interoperability and issues with service flows.

"I think with all these things in play, what it comes down to is questions like, what is your operational support system look like? If you need to continue to use DOCSIS, DPoE looks very good," he said. "However, if you don't care about that, then maybe sometimes XGS-PON looks better to you, depending on what you are looking at."

Indeed, for most cable operators, it's not realistic to replace all their coax access network with fiber, said Jorge Figueroa, manager of PON Solutions at Harmonic. Instead, he pointed to cloud-native platforms to provide a better migration path to PON fiber, with lower-cost, off-the-shelf programmable hardware that can manage DOCSIS or PON architectures simultaneously.

"Distributed Access Architecture allows us to go fiber-deeper, and by doing that we can provide Gigabit symmetric feeds by going maybe to DOCSIS 4.0," he said. "The goal here is to squeeze the most out of that HFC, while at the same time giving us an easy transition to PON."

Similarly, Viavi has seen providers move from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s services, with new builds favoring newer transmission schemes such as XGS-PON or 10G EPON options, said Douglas Clague, solutions marketing manager at Viavi. Other providers with existing GPON networks may choose a co-existence strategy, overlaying 10G EPON to deliver services to, say, a business customer, while maintaining 1Gbit/s service for existing customers.

However, that presents challenges for testing and troubleshooting, so operators will have to move from simpler broadband power meters to PON power meters that can isolate individual wavelengths and measure the power for each, Clague said.

Network moves vary

With so many options, it wasn't surprising that a live webinar poll indicates operators are all over the map when it comes to upgrade options. With the ability to choose more than one option, about 29.9% said they were deploying next-generation PON technologies, while 18.2% said their companies were opting to go fiber-deep and an equal number were looking to deploy FTTP. About 15.6% were implementing DAA, while 13% were expecting to deploy DOCSIS 4.0 and 5.2% were moving to network virtualization.

Loveland wasn't surprised by those results. But he added that "as we see more and more money invested from governments and so forth, we'll see FTTP start to move forward more – certainly within the next five to ten [years] it will be moving forward faster and faster, in my opinion."

— Karen Brown, Special Contributor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE