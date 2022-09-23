Cable ops will use both options for DOCSIS 4.0 – CommScope exec

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – There are two options for DOCSIS 4.0, but that doesn't necessarily mean cable operators will need to pick one or the other. It's possible that operators will end up going with Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) and Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), depending on the challenges being faced in various deployment scenarios.

That's according to Guy Sucharczuk, the SVP and president of the access network solutions unit at CommScope.

"I think they'll end up doing both," Sucharczuk said here at the show. "Everyone loves to believe there's one solution that fits all. But I believe there's going to be certain areas where ESD will make sense because it's all aerial [plant] and easy to get to ... And there will be areas where you just can't get to the taps – you can't change them – you'll most likely go FDX. At the end of the day, you're going to use the best tool to get what you need."

In this interview, Sucharczuk also discusses the potential implications of the FDX Amplifier, an emerging network element that will enable operators such as Comcast to deploy FDX across their widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks (CommScope had a prototype hiding out in the open at the show).

But CommScope is also supporting the ESD option of DOCSIS 4.0. "We're basically being Switzerland. We're very neutral on it," he said.

Meanwhile, CommScope is "reenergizing" its efforts around a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS), Sucharczuk added.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading