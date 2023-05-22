Cable One/Sparklight tags $12M for Sioux City network upgrade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider, will begin construction this month on a $12 million upgrade that will further increase the reliability of its high-speed Internet service, while also preparing for the future connectivity needs of the Sioux City community.

Sparklight launched Gigabit Internet service to Sioux City residential customers in 2016, well before many others in the industry. The current infrastructure upgrade paves the way for faster download and upload speeds, enhanced streaming and gaming, and uninterrupted connections in multi-device homes.

Delivering speed 10 times faster than today's networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, and new virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Sioux City's infrastructure upgrade is expected to be complete by fall 2023. The company anticipates the possibility of intermittent service interruptions during construction. Customers will receive notification prior to work being conducted in their area.

