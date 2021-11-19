"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable One plots path to DOCSIS 4.0

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/19/2021
Comment (0)

Cable One shed some light on its network upgrade plans this week, announcing that DOCSIS 4.0 – and a move to symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds – will play a starring role in that evolution.

Tied to a broader plan focused on "10G," Cable One said it is preparing for the future launch of DOCSIS 4.0, including upgrades to the network return path that enable symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds. Beneath that, Cable One intends to push fiber deeper into the network, reclaim spectrum used today for traditional linear TV, and upgrade its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant to 1.8GHz.

If that scenario plays out and Cable One does upgrade capacity to 1.8GHz, it's pretty clear that Cable One is pursuing Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), one of two approaches for DOCSIS 4.0.

The ESD flavor of DOCSIS 4.0 envisions a plant built out to 1.8GHz that continues to keep upstream and downstream traffic running in separate, dedicated spectrum. The other D4.0 option, Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), envisions HFC networks built to 1.2GHz and the use of an FDX band that allows upstream and downstream traffic to occupy the same block of spectrum. Comcast is considered the primary champion of FDX.

Cable One's pursuit of DOCSIS 4.0, a technology that's designed to deliver as much as 10 Gbit/s downstream by 6 Gbit/s in the upstream, ties into a broader initiative called 10G. 10G is focused on symmetrical 10-Gig speeds, low latencies and enhanced security that can be delivered on multiple access networks (HFC, fiber-to-the-premises and even wireless).

Multiple access network technologies

Though Cable One's footprint is largely comprised of HFC, it, like others, has become increasingly agnostic with respect to the access network. Cable One is also employing FTTP technology (in new builds and through acquisitions) as well as fixed wireless access. Last year, Cable One invested in two fixed wireless ISPs, Wisper Internet and NextLink, viewing them as a way to help Cable One branch into less dense areas near its traditional wireline footprint.

Cable One didn't outline the expected costs of future D4.0 network upgrades, but noted that the company has shelled out more than $770 million over the past five years.

Cable One said its family of brands – Sparklight, Fidelity Communications, ValueNet Fiber and Hargray – offer 1-Gig speeds across 99% of the combined footprint.

"Gig speed is just the beginning of the story," Cable One CEO Julie Laulis said in a statement. "We are implementing the upgrades needed to our networks in order to bring multi-Gig symmetrical speeds to our residential customers in the next few years and ensure that we continue to stay well ahead of the consumer consumption curve."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE