Cable One nets broadband grant for parts of rural Arkansas

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, today announced it has been selected to deliver high-speed internet service to the rural Arkansas communities of Ogden and Wilton through a $1.4 million grant awarded under the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) program.

The company was chosen by city officials to construct a state-of-the-art fiber optic network throughout the two communities, providing symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gig for residential customers and up to 5 Gigs for business customers.

"Access to fast and reliable high-speed internet is critical - especially in unprecedented times like these when our customers are staying connected to loved ones, work, school, and entertainment from home," said Julie Laulis, President & CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with the towns of Ogden and Wilton to bring the latest technology and fastest speeds to residents and businesses in these communities."

Cable One/Sparklight