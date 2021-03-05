Cable One closes Hargray acquisition

PHOENIX – Cable One today announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC ("Hargray") that it did not already own.

Hargray is a leading facilities-based regional communications provider serving nearly 125,000 residential and business customers in 14 markets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Hargray offers gigabit-capable services to approximately 99% of its customers. Approximately 60% of Hargray's total revenues for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020 were derived from residential data and business services customers.

"We look forward to expanding our footprint into high-quality markets in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as reentering the Alabama market. The Hargray team has built a reputation of providing superior service and customer support to residential and business customers in these areas and we are excited to further build upon that legacy," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable One. "I am thrilled to welcome our new Hargray associates to Cable One as we work together toward our shared focus of connecting customers and communities to what matters most."

