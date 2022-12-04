Cable One changing CFOs

PHOENIX – Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Todd Koetje as its next Chief Financial Officer. Koetje will succeed Steven Cochran as Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2022. Cochran will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer through June 2022 and as a Senior Vice President during July 2022, after which he is expected to serve as a consultant to the Company through early January 2023. Koetje and Cochran will continue to work closely together during the planned orderly transition.

Koetje, who currently serves as the Company's Senior Vice President, Business Development and Finance, brings more than 20 years of capital markets, telecom industry and financial leadership experience. Prior to joining Cable One in September 2021, Koetje served as Managing Director & Group Head of the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Leveraged Finance team for Truist Securities.

