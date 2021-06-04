Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable Next-Gen returns online

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

If you're wondering what the post-pandemic landscape will look like for cable operators and other broadband providers, you are not alone.

Fortunately, we have some answers for you. To find out and gain a glimpse into the post-COVID-19 future, come join us for our annual Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, taking place digitally and free later this month (Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29). Now entering its 14th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen will focus on the latest and greatest trends and developments in cable, broadband, wireless, video and related technologies and platforms, including COVID-19's impact on the communications landscape.

Besides the COVID effect, this year's event will cover such timely topics as DOCSIS 3.1, DOCSIS 4.0, 10G, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), next-gen PON, network virtualization, fiber builds, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, artificial intelligence, lightfield displays, quantum networks, low latency, cybersecurity, hyperscalers, smart homes and more. We will also throw in a surprise or two along the way just to keep you alert.

As usual, our speaker roster is impressive, with tech leaders from Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Mediacom Communications, Cogeco, CableLabs, SCTE|ISBE, NCTA, Grupo Telecom (Argentina), Izzi Telecom, Dell'Oro Group, Omdia and elsewhere.

Specifically, our key speakers include: Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, EVP & CTO, Charter; Elad Nafshi, SVP, next generation access network, Comcast; Kim Keever, SVP & CISO, Cox; Steve Williams, VP, DOCSIS, Charter; Sherita Ceasar, ‎SVP, technology environments and strategy, ‎Comcast Cable; Jeff Finkelstein, chief access scientist, Cox; JR Walden, SVP and CTO, Mediacom; Michael Soileau, VP, strategy, planning and Development, Xfinity Consumer Service, Comcast; Bernardo Huberman, fellow and VP, next-gen systems team, CableLabs; Mark Dzuban, CEO, SCTE|ISBE; Matt Tooley, VP, broadband technology, NCTA; Debbie Fitzgerald, principal architect, CableLabs; and Chris Bastian, CTO, SCTE/ISBE.

And more speakers are still on the way. They will help us foster a conversation about the role that cable will play in the emerging post-pandemic world.

So make sure you're part of that critical conversation. Please click here to register for Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies and schedule the sessions you wish to attend.

See you online in three weeks.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
