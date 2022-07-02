Cable Next-Gen event goes online again

What impact has COVID-19 had on the North American broadband market? How does the cable industry plan to compete with new technology in the post-pandemic world?

For the answers to these and other key questions, please join us for our annual Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, taking place digitally and free once again next month (Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16). Now entering its 15th consecutive year, and its third year in an all-digital format, Cable Next-Gen will focus on the latest and greatest trends and developments in cable, broadband, wireless and related technologies, platforms and services, including COVID-19's impact on the communications landscape.

Besides the pandemic's impact, this year's event will cover such timely topics as DOCSIS 4.0, 10G, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), next-gen PON, network virtualization, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) builds, 5G, mobile spectrum, Wi-Fi 6, smart homes, power grids, edge computing and consumer tech trends, to name just a few. We may also throw in a surprise or two along the way as a bonus.

As usual, our roster of invited speakers is chock-full of tech leaders from such companies and organizations as Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Cogeco, Midco, CableLabs, SCTE, the Consumer Technology Association, Schurz Broadband, izzi telecom, Omdia and elsewhere.

Specifically, our confirmed speakers this time around include: Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, EVP and CTO, Charter; Elad Nafshi, executive VP and chief network officer, Comcast; Jeff Finkelstein, chief access scientist, Cox; Mark Dzuban, CEO, SCTE; Chris Bastian, CTO, SCTE; Robin Lavoie, fellow, network architecture and strategy, Cogeco; Pao Lo, VP, network engineering, Midco; Curtis Knittle, VP, wired technologies, CableLabs; Tom Williams, CTO, Schurz Broadband Group; Steve Koenig, VP, research, Consumer Technology Association; Israel Madiedo, innovation and technology director, izzi telecom; David Debrecht, VP, wireless R & D, CableLabs; Robert Cruikshank, founder and CTO, PowerNetworks.org; and John Chapman, CTO, broadband technologies, Cisco Systems, among others.

Plus, more speakers are still on the way. They will help us foster a conversation about the role that cable tech is playing now and will continue to play in the post-pandemic world.

So, make sure you join us for this critical conversation. Please click here to pre-register for next month's free Cable Next-Gen event.

See you online next month.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

This item is sponsored by Light Reading Events.