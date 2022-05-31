Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable Next-Gen Europe returns online

Alantown Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 5/31/2022
Comment (0)

Like their North American counterparts, European cable operators have their sights firmly set on offering 10Gbit/s speeds to broadband subscribers over their wireline networks. And they aim to do it sooner than later.

But the big question facing European operators is how best to achieve this ambitious 10G goal. Should they upgrade their hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) networks to DOCSIS 4.0, the next-gen version of cable's tried-and-true DOCSIS technology? Or should they ditch their legacy HFC networks and go all-fiber with next-gen versions of PON technology instead?

For the answers to this daunting dilemma and other key questions facing the European broadband industry, please join us for this year's edition of Cable Next-Gen Europe, a Light Reading digital event taking place on Tuesday, June 21. This free, three-hour symposium will focus on how European providers can leverage DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, XGS-PON, Fiber Deep, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), network virtualization and other new technologies, platforms and services to compete in the hotly contested broadband market.

The symposium's speaking lineup features leading tech executives from such major European operators as Liberty Global, Vodafone, Altice, Telenet, Norlys and Tele2. Some examples include:

  • Gavin Young, Head, Fixed Access Centre of Excellence, Vodafone
  • Bill Warga, VP, Strategy & Technology, Liberty Global
  • Claudio Rodrigues, GPON, FTTx and QoS Probing Network Systems, Altice
  • Kjeld Balmer, Head, Network Technology, Norlys
  • Bart Acke, VP, Network Build & Field Services, Telenet
  • Angel Campos, Group Network Design and Engineering Manager, NGA Evolution, Vodafone Spain
  • Anders Bloom, Senior Systems Architect Broadband, DCT, Broadband Networks, Tele2 Sverige AB
  • Celine van Leeuwen, Senior Manager, Fixed Access & HFC, Vodafone Ziggo

The speaking roster also features top tech experts from CableLabs and SCTE, as well as key analysts from our sister research firm, Omdia. They include the following speakers (among others):

  • Julie Kunstler, Chief Analyst, Omdia
  • Curtis Knittle, VP, Wired Technologies, CableLabs
  • Chris Bastian, CTO, SCTE
  • Chris Stengrim, VP, Technology Strategy, & GM, CableLabs
  • Jaimie Lenderman, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Networks, Omdia

So, don't miss out on this unique free opportunity. Please click to sign up for our upcoming Cable Next-Gen Europe digital symposium.

Looking forward to seeing you online next month.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

This post is sponsored by Light Reading Events.

