Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile NetworksEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable jumps into the mobile subsidy game

News Analysis

After sitting on the sidelines for years, it appears that some of the nation's top cable operators have begun to ramp up promotions focused on smartphone subsidies.

While these cable-led promotions aren't as rich and attractive as those being offered by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, they are "at least somewhat competitive" and, more generally, mark a shift in the dynamics of the US mobile market, according to MoffettNathanson.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

New iPhone drop 'requires' cable response

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said this new wave of mobile promotional offers from operators such as Comcast, Charter Communication and Cox Communications aren't a huge surprise, but illustrate that they're indeed needed in today's competitive market.

"Cable's emergence as a promotional discounter was entirely predictable, notwithstanding their early protests to the contrary," Craig Moffett explained in a new report (registration required) on the recent wave of promotional activity in the mobile market following the introduction of Apple's new iPhone 15. "Their early BYOD (bring your own device) offers were enormously successful, but even customers who came in on BYOD plans eventually demand new phones, and acquiring customers, particularly around the time of a new iPhone drop, requires a credible promotional offer."

Among the promotions, Moffett notes that Comcast is offering as much as $830 off iPhone devices in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. But there are some catches in the promotion, which is set to end on October 12. Comcast's offer, for both new and existing customers, requires an eligible device trade-in (an iPhone 12 Pro Max or better). Per the fine print, the trade-in offer excludes SE models and the iPhone 12 Mini.

Device subsidies aside, Comcast is also offering $100 back (in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card) on any new line of Xfinity Mobile through September 21.

Cox, which launched mobile services in January, is offering promotional discounts of up to $500 on the iPhone 15 Pro – in the form of a $500 prepaid gift card.

Charter, meanwhile, is offering up to $100 over the fair value of the customer's trade-in device. But to qualify, customers must add a new line.

Those offers are taking shape as US cable operators continue to grab postpaid share in the mobile market. Charter and Comcast added a collective 964,000 mobile lines in Q2 2023, extending their combined grand total to more than 12.62 million lines. Privately held Cox has not disclosed its mobile lines tally.

Moffett tempered predictions on how well cable's wave of mobile offers will perform in the market. For now, the promos aren't impacting his forecasts for cable's ongoing move into mobile.

"What impact Cable's emergence will have on the Big Three remains to be seen," he wrote. "Cable's promotional discounts are still meaningfully smaller than those offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile (although their monthly service plan prices are lower, as well). They will presumably skim at least some share from the Big Three, leaving a reduced gross additions pool for the Big Three in their wake."

Still, cable's "arrival as a meaningful subsidizer" does mark a big change in the US mobile market, Moffett explained.

Sizing up the Big Three's promos

Moffett also analyzed other recent promos from Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Verizon and T-Mobile are both offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with some variances on how the credits are distributed.

Verizon's offer limits availability to new lines and a trade-in for phones in "any condition." T-Mobile's trade-in is limited to an iPhone 11 Pro or better in good working condition. AT&T is also offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max), with trade-in values varying by model and condition of the device being traded in, starting with an iPhone 12 Pro Max or better in good working condition.

Moffett analyzed those offers with help from Navi, a research company that aggregates service plan info and new phone deals to help consumers navigate their differences and intricacies.

With all of that data factored in, Moffett noted that AT&T's promotional values are higher year-over-year for both switchers and upgrades, while Verizon's promotional values are higher for switchers and (slightly) lower for upgraders and T-Mobile's are lower for both switchers and upgraders.

"Broadly speaking, the promotions from the Big Three's new iPhone promotions are certainly very aggressive, but not meaningfully more so than last year," Moffett surmised.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
WBBA Summit Highlights Importance of Broadband Industry To Digital Economy By Kevin Casey
Etisalat by e& complete the world’s first trial for large capacity transmission network By Huawei
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
October 12, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with Fiber
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE