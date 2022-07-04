Cable industry vet Sandra Howe appointed to board of Squan

CARLSTADT, N.J. – Network infrastructure solutions and services provider, SQUAN, today announced the appointment of Sandra K. (Sandy) Howe to its board of directors. Howe brings extensive experience in the global telecommunications, media and technology industries to enhance SQUAN's plans for strategic growth and development advancements.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Howe currently serves as a board director and past-chair, special committee of Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), a smart home solutions provider of hardware and AI-driven software products sold under the Motorola brand. She has held leadership roles at technology companies such as ARRIS, Cisco and Technetix. At ARRIS, a $6.7B telecommunications equipment company, Howe spent over a decade in senior leadership positions, playing a key role in building their leading market position in the broadband industry. Her global roles included time as Senior Vice President of Strategic Market Development, Global Marketing and, later, Senior Vice President and GM of their global retail business.

A well-known and highly respected industry executive, Howe also serves on the board of directors of NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, which represents the largest cable and media industry companies in all legislative and regulatory matters. For more than a decade, she has also served on the board of The WICT Network and is current chairperson. Within these roles, she serves as an advocate for diversity in the workplace and a role model for STEM.

Read the full announcement here.

Squan