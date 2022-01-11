Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable harmonizing around Comcast's DAA path, Harmonic CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/1/2022
Comment (0)

Light Reading's scoop last week that Charter Communications is pursuing a distributed access architecture (DAA) based on a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) and remote PHY nodes weighed heavily into Harmonic's third quarter earnings call Monday.

Charter wasn't identified by name by analysts or CEO Patrick Harshman, but it was obvious that the Charter's technological selection – one that follows a path already taken by Comcast – was central to the call's discussion between Harmonic execs and industry analysts.

"There is growing consensus, which is not complete … that there is a kind of convergence of opinion around the benefits of virtualized CMTS and remote PHY," Harmonic President and CEO Patrick Harshman said when an analyst asked him to comment on whether it's true that the cable industry is indeed shifting its focus in that direction.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

"To the extent that happens, it's very good news for Harmonic," Harshman added. Notably, Comcast, a marquee customer of Harmonic's "CableOS" platform and remote PHY gear, contributed 38% of revenues to Harmonic's Q3 2022 results.

Harshman's commentary comes as multiple sources tell Light Reading that Charter, following a review of its network evolution plan, is now focused on a distributed architecture focused on the vCMTS and remote PHY. That's a step along the way to Charter's eventual deployment of DOCSIS 4.0 – a platform that will support symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds alongside enhanced security and low-latency capabilities. Charter is expected to reveal more about its network evolution strategy following a CEO transition that will take effect in December, but told Light Reading that it "will incorporate a variety of approaches."

Charter had previously focused on the remote MACPHY variant of DAA. While remote PHY extends physical layer components of the CMTS (such as QAM modulators and demodulators) to the fiber node, remote MACPHY also extends the MAC (media access control) processing to the node.

But Harshman was clear that Harmonic is also "prepared and capable" of supporting remote MACPHY. Some operators are indeed going in the remote MACPHY direction, including Mediacom Communications, which recently selected Harmonic rival CommScope as its "primary vendor" for DAA.

But Charter and Comcast, which have a combined 32.5 million broadband subs, bring a different level of heft and scale to bear. It's possible that other major operators, including Cox Communications, Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications could take a similar path to DAA.

DAA debate ongoing as competitive 'urgency' rises

"I don't want to suggest … that the debate or discussion is over. But, indeed, more of those who are on the fence, I think, are leaning toward remote PHY," Harshman said. "Obviously, this growing consensus is good news for us considering the huge technology and deployment expertise we have in virtualized CMTS and remote PHY."

He suggested there's an "urgency" among cable operators to push ahead with next-gen network strategies as they face off against increasing competition from fiber and fixed wireless access service providers.

"It's just becoming a much more competitive market for traditional cable operators," Harshman said. "I think some of them are deciding that the time to evaluate different technology alternatives is over and the time to begin planning to get on with it is at hand."

Harshman estimated that operators serving about one-third of cable broadband subscribers worldwide have begun work around DAA in some form or fashion. "We're kind of crossing the chasm point," he said.

CableOS progress

Deployments of CableOS, the basis of Harmonic's vCMTS, continued into Q3. Harmonic said CableOS now serves about 10.9 million cable modems, up 179% year-over-year. In addition to Comcast, other deployment partners include Rogers Communications, Vodafone and GCI.

Harmonic has also adapted CableOS to run on converged networks that operate both hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) plant. DAA will enable cable operators to deploy FTTP from the node on a targeted basis. Harshman noted that Harmonic notched a significant fiber win for CableOS with an existing tier 1 international cable customer, punctuated by an initial "multi-million dollar purchase order." That builds on a couple of domestic CableOS fiber wins.

"Fiber-on-demand capability is becoming a must-have for our customers," Harshman said.

Financial snapshot

Harmonic posted Q3 2022 revenues of $155.7 million, up 23.3% year-over-year, but down from the $157.4 million pulled in during the prior quarter.

Harmonic's Broadband segment (formerly Cable Access segment) generated revenues of $91.9 million, up 59.6% versus the year-ago quarter.

Its Video segment brought in $63.8 million, down 7.1% from a year ago, primarily driven by a reduction in Harmonic's legacy appliance business. However, video revenues attached to Harmonic's software-as-a-service (SaaS) business jumped 64% in the quarter.

Here's how Harmonic's new Q4 2022 guidance stacks up:

  • Total revenues in the range of $151 million to $165 million, up from prior guidance of $155 million to $165 million.
  • Broadband revenues of $345 million to $350 million, up from a prior range of $335 million to $345 million.
  • Video segment revenues of $267 million to $276 million, down from a prior range of $272 million to $282 million.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Media company builds responsive foundation for AI-powered edge insight
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM Solution Is Released to Support All Service Development By Huawei
GTI 11th Spectrum and Technology Workshop Was Successfully Held to Accelerates Global 5G TDD Gold Quad Band Construction and Industry Development By Huawei
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE