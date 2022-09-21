Cable connects with coherent optics

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – Curtis Knittle, vice president of wired technologies at CableLabs, gets us up to speed on the organization's work around coherent optics and how the high-capacity technology, traditionally used for long-haul networks, is being woven in to support operator access networks.

In addition to discussing the capabilities of coherent technology for point-to-point and PON connections, Knittle provides an update on specifications activity and interoperability efforts, potential use cases for the technology and a sense on when coherent technologies might be put to use by the cable industry for high-capacity backhaul as operators continue to pursue a new distributed access architecture (DAA).

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading