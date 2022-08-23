Cable Center's Intraprenuership Academy launches power skills course

DENVER – Intrapreneurship Academy at The Cable Center today announced the launch of its new course, Intrapreneurial Leadership, developed and facilitated by Susie Tomenchok. The connectivity and content executive, author, coach and negotiation expert prepares employees for future leadership roles by strengthening the behaviors and mindsets—power skills—executives seek.

The most effective intrapreneurs share capabilities that go beyond competencies in their areas of expertise. These mindsets and skills, applicable across all roles, set intrapreneurs apart from their peers. The Intrapreneurial Leadership course, developed and facilitated by Tomenchok, fills a need in the connectivity and content industry to prepare rising leaders with the right skills to move into upper management.

Through Intrapreneurial Leadership, leaders develop the competencies to:

Exhibit strengths-based leadership

Clarify vision, values, and purpose

Manage professional brands and outward perceptions

Self-advocate

Navigate corporate dynamics and manage up

Incorporate feedback—both giving and receiving

A connectivity industry veteran and former executive at a large corporation, Tomenchok understands what skills executives seek in their emerging leaders and how to develop them. She is a certified coach, a successful entrepreneur and the author of The Art of Everyday Negotiation without Manipulation.

The eight-week virtual course will kick off on October 3, 2022. The highly engaging, content-rich format includes:

2.5-hour kickoff session

Six one-hour sessions

2.5-hour capstone session

Course size is limited to 25 people to maximize engagement. Additional classes will be offered in 2023.

