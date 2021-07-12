What's the story? Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium

Light Reading's Alan Breznick joins the podcast to provide a preview of the topics that will be covered at the 15th annual Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium on Thursday, December 9.

At this event, attendees will hear from cable experts about how cablecos can bounce back from the economic earthquake caused by COVID-19, how to handle co-opetition with cloud providers, and which platforms and technologies cable companies are banking on in the mobile services space.

Speakers from Cox Communications, Comcast Business, Amazon Web Services, MEF, Altice USA and more will share their insights at the event this week. To register for the virtual event, click here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading