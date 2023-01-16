Southern Cross launches 400GbE services

HONOLULU – Southern Cross Cables Limited ("Southern Cross"), Australasia's specialist international capacity provider today announced the availability of commercial 400GbE services on its Southern Cross NEXT ("NEXT") cable, between Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Mr. Laurie Miller, CEO of Southern Cross said the introduction of what is believed to be, Australasia's first international 400GbE services and the current world's longest single system data-center to data-center 400GbE services, is a game changer for customers.

Southern Cross' 400GbE service runs on Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and is managed by the Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. To accommodate increasing and changing network traffic demands, Southern Cross's eco-system also incorporates Ciena's 5400 and 8700 platforms, providing the ability to deploy services from 100Mbs now up to 400GbE connectivity over applicable wavelengths.

Southern Cross 400GbE services will be available directly from Southern Cross and through its participating resale channel partners.

Read the full press release here.

Ciena