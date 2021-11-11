Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Business Services

SMBs and the Future of Fiber

Guest Perspectives Matt Davis, Founder and Principal Analyst, Independence Research LLC 11/11/2021
Comment (0)

On November 5, the US House of Representatives passed the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which carves out $65 billion for broadband-related initiatives and allocates $42.5 billion to the states for broadband infrastructure improvements, kicking off an unprecedented government-funded high-speed internet buildout. Under the legislation, expected to be signed shortly by President Biden, the funding can be used for any technology that meets the 100Mbit/s/20Mbit/s downstream/upstream speed thresholds. But it is clear fiber is the preferred access technology.

This fiber buildout will have a profound impact on the quality and availability of world-class broadband service for millions of Americans and small businesses living on the wrong side of the digital divide. Perhaps just as importantly, the fiber "surge" will change the dynamics of US broadband competition – with new market entrants joining forces with rural providers to disrupt the status quo.

Starting with the Connected America Fund (CAF) and the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), federal fiber spending already had a solid foundation of over $20 billion – some of it already put to work. However, with additional funding through the American Rescue Plan, which has at least $20 billion allocated towards broadband upgrades and the Capital Project Fund, which allocates $10 billion, added to the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program (BEAD), a subset of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the level of funding will potentially exceed the $70 billion estimated by the Fiber Broadband Association required to cover 90% of US customer locations. Based on cost and ROI estimates, it is likely that the last 5% to 10% of locations will be served using other technologies – most likely a combination of low-orbit satellite and fixed wireless access.

While the digital divide has traditionally been framed as a residential access issue – particularly with home-based Internet connectivity being so important to effectively work from home – the hardships many small and medium-sized businesses have faced due to the pandemic have put business broadband in the spotlight. Increased fiber broadband availability will have a positive impact on the ability of small businesses to evolve into more efficient, competitive and productive digital-first operations. While greater availability of fiber is a slam dunk win for small businesses, what will this fiber surge mean for internet service providers?

To help answer that question, Independence Research LLC, recently conducted a survey of 500 IT decision-makers representing a cross-section of US small and medium-sized businesses. The study looked at some of the big questions that will impact the US competitive market for broadband services, including How much Internet speed is "enough" for small businesses?

When compared with previous studies conducted over the past five years, we see that the speed target continues to move upward, but slowly. The Gig speed threshold is not yet a "must have" – but 100 Mbit/s+ is now where competitive broadband begins. (Please see the following chart.) Upstream speed requirements are slightly lower – but comparable, and more fiber-based offerings will play to the technology's symmetric strength, putting a greater emphasis on upstream speed from a marketing perspective – whether real-world application usage requires that level of upstream bandwidth or not...

SMB Internet Speed Demand

Increased fiber deployment will create a competitive dynamic fueled by smaller, established providers and new entrants made up of rural telcos, municipalities and co-operatives. Many of these players have struggled in the past, but robust funding for fiber expansion and the much lower technology threshold to support video (streaming) and voice (VoIP) services makes the business case significantly more attractive for these providers.

Another change will come from the competition between cutting-edge fiber-based passive optical networking (PON) broadband and DOCIS cable modem high-speed access. Today, cable is the dominant technology both in the consumer and small business markets and has held its own against well-established GPON fiber competition. However, fiber has been slowly closing the market share gap at its current level of availability, and a fiber buildout surge is certain to accelerate the pressure.

Additionally, the deployment of 10G PON capabilities will eventually flip the technology advantage towards fiber providers. Cable operators sticking with coax will need multi-gigabit, symmetric service based on DOCSIS 4.0 to be ready soon if they are going to effectively compete with the next generation fiber technology.

Other big questions the study tackles:

  • Does symmetric broadband speed matter to SMBs? (Depends on the size of the business)

  • Do businesses care what technology is being used to deliver broadband services? (Surprisingly – yes)

  • Are 5G or fixed wireless access legitimate competitive options? (Yes – but for the wrong reasons)

    These questions will be analyzed and discussed in detail at Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Business Services digital symposium on December 9, 2021, when I present "SMBs and the Future of Fiber." So please sign up for free to join us then by clicking here to register.

    — Matt Davis, Principal Analyst, Independence Research LLC

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cox Business Account Executive
    Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
    Join the team at Cox Business!
    Making Sense of the Evolving Business Services Market
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure

    To give innovators, inventors and visionaries a broadband infrastructure with no limits, it has to be supported by fiber.

    A new king is crowned in the cloud

    Data is the most valuable business asset, and how you leverage it defines business success.

    BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network

    Details about BT's test of Acacia's 400ZR and OpenZR+ optics over their currently deployed colorless third-party, multi-span, amplified, ROADM line system.

    Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
    November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
    November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
    November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
    November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
    November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
    November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
    November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
    December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
    December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
    Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
    China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
    Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
    Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE