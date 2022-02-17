Satya Parimi upped to SVP, product and strategy at Charter's Spectrum Enterprise

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotion of Satya Parimi to Senior Vice President, Product and Strategy for Spectrum Enterprise. Parimi will lead strategy and accelerate the expansion and addition of product solutions and features, including managed network services, wireless connectivity and cybersecurity, for Spectrum Enterprise, which provides enterprise-grade internet, networking, voice, video and managed services to Charter's largest business customers.

Parimi joined Charter in 2016 as Group Vice President, Enterprise Data Products for Spectrum Enterprise, following the Charter-Time Warner Cable merger, and has led Spectrum Enterprise's Data Products portfolio and managed all stages of the product life cycle, including innovation, development, management and pricing. Prior to that he held several leadership roles in product development and strategy at Time Warner Cable, where he served as Group Vice President, Vice President and Senior Director in business services, beginning in 2007.

Parimi holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He has received executive leadership certifications from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and has been recognized with several industry awards, including the 2019 Next Generation Leaders Award from the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC).

Read the full announcement here.

