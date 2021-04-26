Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Business Services

Cox in talks to snap up Segra's enterprise unit – report

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/26/2021
Comment (0)

Cox Communications is in "advanced talks" to acquire the enterprise business of fiber provider Segra from EQT in a deal that could be valued at more than $3 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reported.

The deal, which could be announced as early as this week, is likely to combine the Segra unit with Cox Business, the report added, noting that Charlotte, North Carolina-based Segra intends to hold onto its residential business.

Segra, formed by EQT through the combination and rebranding of Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications, operates about 1 million fiber-strand miles and 30,000 fiber-route miles stretching from Georgia to Pennsylvania, with a focus on SONET, IP, Ethernet and dark fiber architectures. The company also touts 10,400 on-net locations and nine data centers, but doesn't break out what portion is tied to its enterprise and residential businesses.

A portion of Segra's network map. (Source: Segra) Click here for a larger version of this image.
A portion of Segra's network map.
(Source: Segra)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

A deal for Segra's enterprise unit could provide fresh growth potential or Cox Communications, which acquired RapidScale, a cloud services company, in 2018. Last year, Cox Communications and Juniper Networks led a $216 million Series B round in StackPath, a company focused on stitching together a global content delivery network with an edge cloud that can run services across both. Cox, which declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, said it generated about $2.6 billion in business services revenues in 2020.

Word of a potential Cox/Segra deal comes amid a recent report that EQT is teaming with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners on a possible takeover bid of KPN. EQT acquired EdgeConnex last August, and was part of a group that acquired Zayo Group Holdings last March.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cox Business Account Executive
Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
Join the team at Cox Business!
Making Sense of the Evolving Business Services Market
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE