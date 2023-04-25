Charter puts more weight behind small businesses

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will celebrate businesses in four cities in celebration of National Small Business Week. From May 1-4, Charter will host "Small Business Support, Big Community Impact" events in New York City, Columbus, St. Louis and Dallas to highlight how the company's support impacts businesses in local communities.

Charter will kick off its National Small Business Week celebrations on May 1 in New York City with an event featuring an appearance by and remarks from U.S. Under Secretary for Commerce for Minority Business Development Donald J. Cravins, Jr. On May 2 in Columbus, the company will announce an additional $1 million investment in the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI) through its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, to provide loans to small businesses in rural Ohio. The new investment is part of more than $185 million in support Charter has provided small businesses since 2020. This support also includes new customer promotions, complimentary advertising and access to expert resources, which has helped more than 427,000 businesses throughout Charter's 41-state footprint to overcome pandemic challenges and flourish in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Charter Strengthens Local Communities with Small Business Support Programs

With more than 2.2 million small business customers nationwide, as of the end of 2022, Charter's support for small businesses extends beyond the products and services it provides and includes a philanthropic and local community perspective. Every year, hundreds of multicultural business customers benefit from expert advice and complimentary advertising offered by Charter's advertising sales business, Spectrum Reach, through its Pay It Forward initiative. The Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund provides loans for small businesses in underserved communities through community development financial institutions (CDFIs). To date through the Loan Fund, Charter has made commitments to CDFIs in 14 states, including an initial $1 million investment to the ECDI in Columbus in 2020 and the additional $1 million commitment announced today.

Additionally, Charter's Supplier Diversity program seeks out diverse suppliers to support its business growth and enhance its products and services for customers. Finally, Spectrum Business, Charter's brand serving small and medium-sized business customers, offers free web resources, advice and insights for customers and non-customers alike.

Charter Communications



Read the full press release here.