Cable Next-Gen Business Services returns

With US cable operators now generating about $20 billion annually in business services revenues, the commercial sector has become one of the most profitable for the cable industry. But, due to the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial market is no longer expanding at a healthy clip.

How much has COVID hurt cable's cash cow? How is the cable industry coping with the carnage? What will the "new normal" look like in the post-pandemic era? Where are the new growth opportunities for cable? What new technologies and services is the industry developing and deploying?

We will tackle these questions and more when Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Business Services conference returns online on Thursday, December 9. In this free, half-day digital symposium, back for the 15th consecutive year, we will focus on the huge commercial services market and cable's ever-evolving role in it.

Our speaking roster features top business executives from such leading MSOs as Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice USA, Cox Communications, Mediacom Communications, RCN/Grande/Wave and Armstrong. The lineup also includes key commercial strategists, analysts and tech experts from Amazon Web Services, Cowen & Co., Vertical Systems Group, Omdia, Accenture, Ciena, Cisco, Independence Research and other commercial market players.

Topics will include the new business services landscape, cable's post-pandemic business prospects, fiber use by small-to-midsized firms, cable's relations with web hyperscalers, new cloud-based services and cable's push into the commercial mobile market. We will also tackle audience questions on these and related topics.

