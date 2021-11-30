"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Business Services

Cable Next-Gen Business Services returns

Alantown Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 11/30/2021
Comment (0)

With US cable operators now generating about $20 billion annually in business services revenues, the commercial sector has become one of the most profitable for the cable industry. But, due to the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial market is no longer expanding at a healthy clip.

How much has COVID hurt cable's cash cow? How is the cable industry coping with the carnage? What will the "new normal" look like in the post-pandemic era? Where are the new growth opportunities for cable? What new technologies and services is the industry developing and deploying?

We will tackle these questions and more when Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Business Services conference returns online on Thursday, December 9. In this free, half-day digital symposium, back for the 15th consecutive year, we will focus on the huge commercial services market and cable's ever-evolving role in it.

Our speaking roster features top business executives from such leading MSOs as Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice USA, Cox Communications, Mediacom Communications, RCN/Grande/Wave and Armstrong. The lineup also includes key commercial strategists, analysts and tech experts from Amazon Web Services, Cowen & Co., Vertical Systems Group, Omdia, Accenture, Ciena, Cisco, Independence Research and other commercial market players.

Topics will include the new business services landscape, cable's post-pandemic business prospects, fiber use by small-to-midsized firms, cable's relations with web hyperscalers, new cloud-based services and cable's push into the commercial mobile market. We will also tackle audience questions on these and related topics.

So please join us on Thursday, December 9, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Click here to sign up for this free digital event.

See you online next week.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cox Business Account Executive
Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
Join the team at Cox Business!
Making Sense of the Evolving Business Services Market
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Alantown
LR staging three digital forums at Cable-Tec Expo

Light Reading will run three one-hour digital forums on key tech topics as part of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo next week, including cable and 5G, DAA, network virtualization and more.

Did the NFL sack the pay-TV bundle?

In their latest reports, several Wall Street analysts argue that the NFL's new 11-year, $110 billion TV rights deals with a slew of networks issue a crushing blow to the future of sports on linear, multichannel TV.

Light Reading virtualizing Cable Next-Gen event

Instead of staging our usual in-person conference in Denver, we will now conduct a free, digital event over two full days in late August.

Light Reading sets digital Cable Next-Gen Europe event

Instead of staging a live conference in London next month as previously planned, Light Reading will now run a free, digital event over two afternoons in mid-June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE