Cable Tech

Cable-backed Adaptive Spirit event returns to the slopes

4/22/2022

Following a pandemic-driven hiatus, Adaptive Spirit, an organization with deep cable industry roots, made a triumphant return to Vail, Colorado, for an annual fundraiser that benefits the US Winter Paralympic Ski and Snowboard teams.

The 25th anniversary of the annual event, which benefits the US Winter Paralympic Ski and Snowboard teams, was put on pause in the pandemic-stricken year of 2020. But the celebration was on in full force in 2022, as team athletes and telecom industry folks made a triumphant return to Vail, Colorado, earlier this month.

Steve Raymond, VP of accessibility at Charter Communications and chairman of Adaptive Spirit, and Rich DiGeronimo, chief product and technology officer at Charter and a director of Adaptive Spirit, joined the Light Reading Podcast (LR was a media sponsor of this year's event) to recap this year's rendezvous, which took place April 7-10.

Raymond, who has been closely involved in every one of these annual events (going back to when cable people knew it as "SkiTAM"), explores the history of the organization and its current connection to the US Winter Paralympic Ski and Snowboard teams, and discusses how the industry rallied around this year's return to Vail for some racing, networking and, of course, significant fund-raising toward the cause.

It was exciting to "get that energy back," Raymond said, noting that the teams had recently returned from competing in Beijing. This year's Adaptive Spirit provided the team with an opportunity to get together, reflect and celebrate, he said.

DiGeronimo, meanwhile, offers some details on how the event has evolved over the years. After starting out as a relatively cable-centric event, Adaptive Spirit has since branched out to other areas and facets of the broader telecommunications industry, including cloud computing.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

