Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile NetworksEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Byron Allen makes $10B bid for ABC, other Disney channels

News Analysis

Media magnate and comedian Byron Allen has put up a $10 billion bid to acquire ABC and two cable channels – FX and National Geographic – from The Walt Disney Company.

Bloomberg first reported on Allen's unsolicited bid Thursday, and Allen's company, Allen Media Group, later confirmed that a bid had indeed been made. Bloomberg reported earlier that Nexstar Media Group has held talks with Disney about buying ABC and eight regional stations owned by Disney.

CEO Bob Iger said in July that Disney's linear TV business 'may not be core' to the company. (Source: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)
CEO Bob Iger said in July that Disney's linear TV business 'may not be core' to the company.
(Source: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)

Bloomberg noted that Allen's bid is "preliminary and could change," citing a person familiar with the situation. Allen's original $10 billion offer is based on a multiple of eight times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and the exec would need to work with banks and private equity firms to finance the proposed deal, Bloomberg added.

'No decision'

Disney acknowledged that it's been exploring options for its legacy businesses but said it hasn't made a decision on ABC or any other channel being sought by Allen.

"While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded," Disney said in a statement.

ABC would be a big get for Allen's growing media empire. Allen started in the business as a comedian, landing his first public appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 1978 and later was a cast member of the NBC reality TV show "Real People." After starting Entertainment Studios in 1993, Allen created Allen Media Group in 2018. He acquired The Weather Channel in early 2018 and currently owns or operates 27 full-power and three low-power TV stations across 20 small and midsized US markets.

Allen's bid arrives a couple of months after Disney CEO Bob Iger said Disney's linear TV business "may not be core" to the company and confirmed that Disney was looking into a variety of strategic options for them.

"We have to be open-minded and strategic about the future of those businesses," Iger said. "They may not be core to Disney. The creativity and content they create is core to Disney, but the distribution model, the business model that forms the underpinning of that business, and that has delivered great profits over the years, is definitely broken."

Tough times for traditional TV

Allen's proposal also comes as Disney's legacy business is shrinking and the company ramps up efforts to achieve profitability at its direct-to-consumer streaming business. Disney's legacy business challenges stem partly from cord-cutting and a decline in the traditional pay-TV model.

For fiscal Q3, Disney's linear networks segment saw revenues dip 7%, to $6.69 billion, while operating income dropped 23% to $1.88 billion. Beneath that, revenues for Disney's domestic channels dropped 4%, to $5.5 billion, driven in part by lower advertising dollars and viewing for ABC, and rising sports programming and production costs in the cable networks division.

Problems with a broken pay-TV ecosystem are showing up in other ways, including Disney's carriage dispute with Charter Communications. Though Charter stressed it was willing to "move on" without Disney content, the sides struck a deal this week that includes higher rates for Disney content and some concessions that will allow Charter to bundle some of Disney's streaming services into its pay-TV packages.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Etisalat by e& complete the world’s first trial for large capacity transmission network By Huawei
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
October 12, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with Fiber
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE