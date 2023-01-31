Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Broadband network spending set to climb as cable gets its groove back

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Broadband network spending will steadily climb in the next five years thanks in part to ongoing fiber networks builds and upgrades, according to a new forecast from Dell'Oro Group. The cable industry's plans to upgrade their networks to support virtualization, distributed access architectures and, in some cases, DOCSIS 4.0, will also contribute to higher levels of broadband spending.

Revenue for fixed wireless customer premises equipment (CPE) will also contribute, but the rate of growth there is expected to slow down in the coming years.

Equipment revenues for the PON segment is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2022 to $13.2 billion in 2027, largely driven by XGS-PON rollouts in North America and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America) regions, Dell'Oro said.

PON spending is expected to ramp up amid the ongoing tail-off in DSL spending, a shift that could impact about $1.8 billion in equipment spending for North America alone, Jeff Heynen, VP at Dell'Oro, said.

He expects upgrades and overbuilds of older copper plant to help drive PON spending higher, but sees the majority of it (around 70%) tied to network edge-outs and other fiber expansion projects.

Raised levels of cable spending on the horizon

Dell'Oro expects cable access network spending, following a slowdown in recent years, to return to about $1.5 billion by 2027, thanks in part to DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade activity alongside fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployments. That compares to prior peaks in the neighborhood of $1.7 billion in 2017 and the $1 billion per year that was being spent around the 2019 and 2020 timeframe, Heynen explained.

He said that increase in cable access spending will be driven by deployments of virtual cable modem termination systems (vCMTSs) and rollouts of distributed access architectures – elements that will also contribute to coming DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades.

Another piece of the pie is the emerging adoption of remote OLTs (optical line terminals) that can be deployed in distributed access nodes to support targeted deployments of FTTP.

Comcast is already well down this next-gen HFC network path. But others, such as Charter Communications, are also ramping up their respective efforts and pursuing similar deployment models.

While cable network spending will be on the rise, Heynen doesn't expect the rate of ramp to accelerate as quickly as it did for DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 – technologies that were largely focused on the purchase and deployments of centralized CMTS chassis and line cards.

"You're now talking about a whole new architecture with remote OLTs, virtual CMTSs and remote PHY. It will take longer to operationalize," he noted. "It's a slower burn than it used to be in the past."

Heynen also expects cable access network spending to continue climbing past 2027 as other operators join the mix.

FWA CPE lowdown

Switching to fixed wireless access (FWA) CPE, Dell'Oro expects that segment to drive $2.2 billion in spending in 2027. That's down from about $3.2 billion in 2022.

Heynen expects FWA CPE spending to stay steady through 2024, but notes that some providers might run into capacity issues that curtail growth and will also be faced with fiercer competition from fiber and newly-upgraded HFC networks.

"That puts a ceiling on how much growth can happen for fixed wireless," he said.

Though T-Mobile and Verizon are driving FWA growth today, Heynen wonders how the future will shake out for the WISP (wireless ISP) sector, which is also seeing steady growth at the moment. As WISPs seek out government subsidy opportunities, some may need to consider licensed spectrum or transition to fiber across their footprint.

"That's what a lot of them are doing," Heynen said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE